Randhir Kapoor Reveals Why He Won't Sell His Old Chembur House; Says 'Hamari Haalat Itni Bhi Buri Nahi Hain'

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor who had been staying at his ancestral house in Chembur for the last 50 years, has now shifted to a new cosy apartment in Bandra. Recently, he held a griha pravesh puja which was attended by daughters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor, niece Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and nephew Aadar Jain.

In a tete-a-tete with ETimes, Randhir has opened up about his new abode and why he decided to move into a new house. The actor revealed that his Bandra house spread across 3,000 square feet, is "relatively cosy".

Revealing the reason behind his shifting to a new house, Randhir told the leading daily, "I am feeling better here (the new house). I had started feeling more lonely, of late. Here, my family can drop in frequently like they did a few hours back; there was a puja today. They will continue to do so in the future. Even my friends are close by in Khar and Bandra."

Further on being asking if he would sell his old house in Chembur, the senior actor laughed it off and said that his financial condition is not that bad.

"No, hamari haalat itni bhi buri nahi hain (we are not in such a bad situation). It stays as it was. It was just that it was a very big house and I was all alone," he was quoted as saying.

Post the demise of his brothers Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor, Randhir had often mentioned that he was left lonely at the Kapoor's ancestral house in Chembur.

When the tabloid asked Randhir if he misses his old house, he replied, "Some memories made there are unforgettable. I spent 50 years of my life there."

Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor had recently battled COVID-19. The senior actor told Etimes that his health is perfectly alright now.