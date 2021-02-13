Randhir Kapoor Says It's Tough To Believe His Brother Rajiv Kapoor Is Gone; 'I Am Left Alone In This House'

Randhir Kapoor's youngest brother Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last on February 9, 2021 after suffering a massive heart. The Ram Teri Ganga Maili actor's sudden demise has left the Kapoor family in grief. Recently, in an interview with ETimes, Randhir opened up about his brother's death.

Narrating what exactly transpired on the day of Rajiv's death, the veteran actor told the tabloid, "Well, I have a 24-hour nurse since I have a bit of problem in walking due to a nerve related issue. The nurse went to wake him up in the morning at about 7:30 am and he did not respond. She detected that his pulse was very low and dropping further. We rushed him to the hospital but all efforts to save him failed. And, now I am left alone in this house."

Randhir remembered Rajiv as a very gentle and extremely jovial person. He was quoted as saying, "It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever."

The Kal Aaj Aur Kal actor further revealed that his youngest brother was quite excited for his Bollywood comeback with Ashutosh Gowariker-Bhushan Kumar's film Toolsidas Junior.

In the same interview, Randhir also talked about losing several family members in quick succession. Randhir's sister Ritu passed away in January 2020 while Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020.

Speaking about it, the actor told the tabloid, "I don't know what's happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family--my mother Krishna Kapoor (October 2018), eldest sister Ritu (January 14, 2020), Rishi and now Rajiv. These four were my central core, with whom I did most of my talking."

