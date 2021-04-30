Randhir Kapoor Shares An Update On His Health After Testing COVID-19; 'I've Been Shifted To ICU For Few Tests'

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai on Thursday (April 29, 2021) after he tested positive for COVID-19. Later, the filmmaker shared an update on his health while speaking with a leading tabloid.

Kapoor revealed that besides him, his staff members have also been hospitalized after contracting virus. A report in ETimes quoted the Kal Aaj Aur Kal actor as, "I have no clue how I got COVID. I am surprised. Let me also tell you that my entire staff of five members, too, has tested positive, and I have got them hospitalised with me in the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital."

On being asked if any symptoms prompted him to take the COVID-19 test, Randhir revealed that he felt some shivering and decided to take up the test to remain safe. He also said that his fever has subsided now and he doesn't have any difficulty in breathing.

Randhir told ETimes that he contracted COVID-19 despite taking both the doses of the COVID vaccine. Further, the senior actor also revealed that his wife Babita, daughters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan had also got themselves tested for the virus and that their reports were negative.

According to the latest update, the senior actor has been shifted to the ICU in the morning today to undergo a few tests. Confirming the same, Randhir told ETimes, "I have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit to do some further tests. The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time."

Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital had earlier shared an official statement that read, "Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment last night. His condition remains stable."

