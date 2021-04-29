Randhir Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19; Gets Admitted To Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor who is also the father of actresses Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 74-year-old actor has been admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Randhir Kapoor-Rima Jain Asked By Bombay High Court To Submit Rajiv Kapoor's Divorce Decree

While the Kapoor family has not released a statement on the same, Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director of Kokilaben Hospital confirmed saying, "Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment last night. His condition remains stable."

Not so long ago, two members of the Kapoor family- Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, the duo recovered soon and are in a better condition now.

ALSO READ: Did Randhir Kapoor 'Accidentally' Share First Picture Of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Second Son?

Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor's actress-daughter Kareena is constantly urging her fans to wear mask and maintain proper social distancing to break the chain of COVID-19. In fact, in her latest Instagram post, Kareena urged her followers to get vaccinated so that India could win the battle against the ongoing pandemic.

We wish a speedy recovery to Mr Kapoor.