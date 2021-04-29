    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Randhir Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19; Gets Admitted To Kokilaben Ambani Hospital

      By
      |

      Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor who is also the father of actresses Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 74-year-old actor has been admitted to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai.

      ALSO READ: Randhir Kapoor-Rima Jain Asked By Bombay High Court To Submit Rajiv Kapoor's Divorce Decree

      While the Kapoor family has not released a statement on the same, Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director of Kokilaben Hospital confirmed saying, "Veteran actor Shri Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment last night. His condition remains stable."

      randhir-kapoor-tests-positive-for-covid-19-gets-admitted-to-kokilaben-ambani-hospital

      Not so long ago, two members of the Kapoor family- Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, the duo recovered soon and are in a better condition now.

      ALSO READ: Did Randhir Kapoor 'Accidentally' Share First Picture Of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Second Son?

      Meanwhile, Randhir Kapoor's actress-daughter Kareena is constantly urging her fans to wear mask and maintain proper social distancing to break the chain of COVID-19. In fact, in her latest Instagram post, Kareena urged her followers to get vaccinated so that India could win the battle against the ongoing pandemic.

      We wish a speedy recovery to Mr Kapoor.

      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X