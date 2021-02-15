Rang De Basanti Star Siddharth Slams Delhi Police & Celebs Organised Tweets After Disha Ravi's Arrest

Actor Siddharth has called out Delhi police after the arrest of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, in the Greta Thunberg 'toolkit' case. In a series of tweets, he also opened up about the organised tweets shared by Bollywood actors including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others.

Siddharth took to Twitter explaining what a toolkit means. He wrote, "If you want to go watch a movie with friends, you message all of them which movie, what time and where to assemble before heading there.... This is what may be called a #Toolkit. The ugly version of this is what IT cells do. Stop the bullshit. #ShameOnDelhiPolice."

He went on to remind netizens that Bollywood celebrities are known to use toolkits for film promotions. "Standing unconditionally in solidarity and support with #DishaRavi. I'm so sorry this happened to you sister. We are all with you. Stay strong. This injustice too shall pass," read another tweet by the actor.

"If protestors assemble in a church they are Christian mercenaries, if they eat biryani they are jihadis, if they wear turbans they are Khalistanis, if they organise themselves it's a toolkit... But we cannot say anything about this FASCIST government. Godi media is not investigated. Planned, voluntary compromise of journalistic ethics isn't investigated... A toolkit is. This is Animal Farm in real life," (sic) he added.

"You should see how star's fans organise and execute tweet storms, common DPs and hashtags... Then you will understand why it's so moronic to even discuss this #TOOLKIT. We are living in a bizarre dystopia," the Rang De Basanti actor concluded.

According to the latest reports, Disha Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the force on Saturday. The Delhi Police has claimed that she was one of the editors of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the document's formulation and dissemination.

Police have alleged that Ravi and others (Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk) collaborated with pro-khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. The Delhi Police in a tweet referring to Disha Ravi said, "She was the one who shared the toolkit doc with Greta Thunberg."

Earlier this month, the said toolkit was shared by a Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg on Twitter. The toolkit has been cited as means of spreading disaffection and ill-will against the Government of India to create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups, by Delhi Plolice. Reports revealed that Disha is to remain in police custody for five days.

