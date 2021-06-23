Rangoli Chandel Claims Taapsee Pannu Copied Kangana Ranaut's Style, Deletes Post Saying Taapsee Has No Talent

Rangoli Chandel recently took to her Instagram stories to praise her sister Kangana Ranaut's Style. Sharing several photos of Kangana in sari, she added that the actress is a great style icon who inspired everyone including Taapsee Pannu.

Rangoli's posts came hours after Taapsee shared a picture of herself in a sari on the streets of Russia. The actress currently shooting for Run Lola Run Hindi remake had captioned the post as, "These lanes can be pretty enchanting. Got late for dinner! Runnnnnnnnn!"

Rangoli had also shared a post calling Taapsee Pannu a 'sasti copy (cheap imitation)' yet again, for styling a saree with sunglasses. She also called her a 'creepy fan' who copies Kangana's looks. However, within seconds, Rangoli Chandel deleted the post and reuploaded one with a different message.

Rangoli first shared a couple of pictures of Kangana wearing a saree with sunglasses and wrote, "Kangana is a great style icon to all. Her only aim is to inspire women to wear saris and revive our own handloom industry. It gives me great joy to see how young women get inspired and follow her, we all do. I mean look at her who wouldn't be inspired by her."

Rangoli then shared a screenshot of Taapsee's photo from St Petersburg, Russia. The now-deleted post said, "time to make sari cool I say! But, to desperately research everything about Kangana as you have no talent of your own, like an obsessed creepy fan and copy not just her quotes, looks, style then to claim to have made sari cool, matlab kuch zayada ho gaya na... or fir kehti ho mujhe sasti copy bola (isn't that a bit too much? And then you protest about being called a cheap imitation) @taapsee."

Meanwhile, the re-uploaded version said, "What is not cool to be a creepy fan who obsessively not just copies every interview and looks style but whole work model but on a small scale and goes on to make unkind and mean remarks about the legend, again today when I see this I wonder copy look ok fine but to claim to be the one who made sari cool hmmm you aren't getting away with this honey @taapsee."

This is not the first time the two have dissed each other on social media. Back in July 2019, Rangoli took offence to Taapsee praising the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya but not mentioning Kangana. The three have been on bad terms every since.