Rangoli Chandel Takes A Dig At Taapsee Pannu For Being Cast In Haseen Dillruba

Actress Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has taken to her social media handle to take a dig at Taapsee Pannu for being cast as the main female lead in the Netflix crime thriller Haseen Dillruba. Rangoli called the actress unfit for the role and also named the person whom she thought would have been perfect for the part instead. She stated that actress Aditi Rao Hydari should have been cast instead of Taapsee for the role.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rangoli Chandel shared a picture of Aditi Rao Hydari and wrote a long message on why she instead of Taapsee Pannu should have landed the part in Haseen Dillruba. Rangoli wrote that she does not understand why beautiful and talented actresses like Aditi do not get films like Haseen Dillruba. She added that The Girl On The Train actress would have been perfect for the role of a modern yet vulnerable housewife who is desperate for love.

Rangoli Chandel added that Aditi would have been complex, feminine and fragile at the same time. She then took a dig at Taapsee Pannu calling her an 'uncle' and too 'athletic and strong' for the role of Rani in Haseen Dillruba. Rangoli ended the post by stating that there should not be this 'Kangana Hangover' as there can be just one Kangana Ranaut and no 'Sasti Kangana' referring to Taapsee. She further added that filmmakers would not ruin a movie with the wrong casting. Take a look at her post.

This is not the first time that Rangoli Chandel has taken a dig at the Manmarziyan actress. Time and again, Rangoli has lashed out at Taapsee Pannu and has also accused her of allegedly copying Kangana Ranaut. Earlier, she had taken a jibe at the Thappad actress after she had shared a picture of herself wearing a saree and glares during her vacation.

She instead praised her sister's fashion choices and stated that it inspired others to follow in her footsteps. She shared a post that said, "Kangana is a great style icon to all. Her only aim is to inspire women to wear saris and revive our own handloom industry. It gives me great joy to see how young women get inspired and follow her, we all do. I mean look at her who wouldn't be inspired by her."