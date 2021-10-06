Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ayan Mukerji's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja To Have Private Celebrations This Year

Durga Puja is just around the corner wherein the Bengali community offer their prayers and celebrate the divinity of Goddess Durga. The festival was a joyous affair in the film fraternity too as the family of Bollywood actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji who are cousins used to host the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja for their friends from the film fraternity and the general public too. However, things hit a roadblock last year due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The family had a low-key and virtual celebration and sadly things will be the same this year too. It is inevitable that the fear of the pandemic is still lingering in the city that has led the family to keep the celebrations a private affair this year too.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja often saw veteran actress Tanuja along with her daughters Kajol Devgn and Tanisha Mukerji attend the Puja. Kajol's husband and actor Ajay Devgn would also accompany the family. Apart from that Rani Mukerji along with her mother and brother are also active organisers and participants of the Puja. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukerji who is also the cousin of the actresses also attends the Puja every year and is sometimes also accompanied by his close friends and couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Mouni Roy and The Kapil Sharma Show star Sumona Chakravarti also attend the Puja every year. However, things have been quite different since last year.

Tanuja Gets Teary-Eyed After Watching Kajol's Emotional Message, Actress Says Greatest Gift Was Her Upbringing

Rani Mukerji Wraps Up Estonia Schedule Of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

One of the family's members Deb Mukherjee told the Jagran English that not many devotees will be allowed to the pandal this year, keeping the pandemic situation in mind. He further added that the members of the Puja committee have been allotted a specific time to visit the pandal. He went on to say that they have allotted two hours in the morning and evening for the Anjali and Sandhya Arti and that too for the members only. Mukherjee further added that the senior citizen members of the committee have been asked to remain at home as a precaution for their health. For the unversed, the first day of Durga Puja that is Shashti will begin from October 11.