Rani Mukerji On Her Bunty Aur Babli 2 Co-Star Saif Ali Khan: He Is Amazing In Comedies

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji has teamed up with Saif Ali Khan after years for the completely rebooted family entertainer Bunty Aur Babli 2. Rani says that she had the best time working with one of her most favourite co-stars, Saif, as it brought back a lot of amazing memories.

Saif and Rani were a really loved on-screen pair after the two delivered a blockbuster like Hum Tum. The duo would definitely bring that magic back on screen with Bunty Aur Babli 2, a laugh riot.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Teaser: Saif-Rani & Siddhant-Sharvari Troll Each Other In This Hilarious Video With A Twist!

Rani says, "Saif is one of my most favourite co-stars and him partnering with me in this film has been truly very special. Saif and my equation was always different through the years we have worked together. This time around it was of course different since Saif had Taimur and I had Adira, even though Saif was a dad all through the years I have known him but I think me becoming a mother this time made us relate to each other even more because we had more conversations as parents and we spoke about our children very often during the shoot of the film."

She adds, "Of course, Saif is amazing in comedies that goes without saying he is a complete natural in front of the camera especially when it comes to his comic timing which he does with a poker face. Having somebody as good and as seasoned as him improves my performance as well, so working with Saif always is wonderful because we do have a history of so many years of working together, this time around it was different because I think we both came in with a different kind of energy for this film."

Sharvari: I Grew Up Believing That I Was Meant To Be An Artiste Because Of My Parents

Rani further adds, "I am so happy that he has embraced Rakesh's character with such aplomb and with so much integrity and sincerity and I am sure that the audiences will love him as much as we have loved working with him on this film as Bunty."

The star cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 also features Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame and stunningly gorgeous debutant Sharvari, who has been groomed by Yash Raj Films, as the New Bunty Babli. The film is a big screen, masala entertainer that pits these two sets of Bunty and Babli's against each other which leads to a laugh riot for audiences.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by the debutant Varun V. Sharma, who had worked as an Assistant Director in YRF's biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.