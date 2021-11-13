Rani Mukerji On Saif Ali Khan: We Have Rediscovered Our Chemistry With Bunty Aur Babli 2

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are one of the most loved pairs on screen and have dazzled together on screen in films like Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. After a long gap, the duo are all set to reunite on screen for Yash Raj Films' much anticipated flick Bunty Aur Babli 2.

In a new interview with Mid-day, Rani Mukerji has talked about reuniting with her 'Hum Tum' co-star and how they have matured, just like their on screen characters.

Rani Mukerji On Her Bunty Aur Babli 2 Co-Star Saif Ali Khan: He Is Amazing In Comedies

The Mardaani actress was quoted as saying, "Saif was a little childish when I met him on the sets of Hum Tum [2004]. Today, he is mature and sorted. We have rediscovered our chemistry with this film. This time, we brought our love and respect on screen. I admire him as an actor; his comic timing is impeccable. We fed off each other's energies. Our common ground this time was that we were both parents. So, we exchanged notes."

On being asked if there is a possibility of Hum Tum having a sequel, Rani said, "For now, no. But I hope there are more Bunty Babli sequels in the offing."

Speaking about letting go their vanities for Bunty Aur Babli 2, Rani said, "Today, it's liberating how movies have changed and how actors are viewed. Earlier too, I did Black [2005] and Yuva [2004] where I didn't care about my characters's [appearance]. I like interesting parts because longevity comes from embracing your age and the person you are. I don't want to convince the audience otherwise. That said, I've done a glamorous film after so long."

Rani revealed that the makers of Bunty Aur Babli wanted to take the franchise forward when they developed the first film. However, the film's director Shaad Ali wasn't convinced about it. Finally, the film's producer Aditya Chopra came across Varun Sharma who penned up a fantastic screenplay.

"When Bunty Aur Babli was first developed, we wanted to take the franchise forward. Shaad [Ali, director] wasn't convinced. Adi [Aditya Chopra, producer] kept the story for a long time, looking for a director who would make it his own. Finally, it was Varun [V Sharma, director] who whipped up a fantastic screenplay. It is not a regular comedy; it has its heart in the right place," the actress was quoted as saying.

Besides Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, Bunty Aur Babli 2 also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The con caper is slated to release on November 19.