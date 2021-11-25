Rani Mukerji On Sexism In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Won't Categorize Rahul's Love To Be Only About Just The 'Look'

Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji is a cult classic for all the 90s kids. The dialogues and the songs from the romantic drama are popular even today. However over a period of time, there have been a lot of debates and discussions about whether there was blatant sexism in the film.

For the unversed, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a love triangle, stars Shah Rukh Khan as the college heartthrob Rahul who is loved from afar by his tomboyish best friend Anjali (Kajol). On the other hand, Raj is smitten by the ultra glamorous Tina (Rani Mukerji) and ends up marrying her. After Tina's death, Rahul is shown falling for Anjali who has now undergone a makeover and is seen wearing sarees and singing bhajans.

Director Karan Johar had earlier recalled how Shabana Azmi had rebuked him after watching the film and asked 'why was it that Anjali found only rejection when she had short hair and played basketball, and later, when she was shown as a sari-wearing, feminine woman with long hair, she finds love.' The filmmaker had also publicly apologized for this flaw.

23 years post the film's release, Rani Mukerji shared her opinion on this topic in her recent interview with india.com.

The actress said, "Falling in love is something very subjective to each person and we can't judge a person for their choices because, at the end of the day, it's your heart. You can't direct your heart to do things that a particular person would feel is morally right or morally wrong. What might come across right to you might be wrong for the other person. I think considering all the flaws that we all are living with, we should not sit and judge others for what they are doing."

She continued, "In this narrative, it's the writer's prerogative of what he wants to write in a film. Karan might be having his own opinion towards the subject and what he could have done better but as artistes when we perform a particular role and do a film, we are accepting a character with both its flaws and its strengths. To say, after so many years, that what Rahul did was wrong or right - I think it would be trying to be judgmental. At the end of the day, it was Rahul's heart - what he chose and what he thought. I wouldn't categorise Rahul's love to be only about just the 'look'- like he fell for Tina only because of her appearance. What also drove Rahul to like Tina was the fact that she was not like the other girls who became friends with him on the very first day."

Describing her character Tina as more than just a pretty face, the Mardaani actress said that there were a lot of other things which probably attracted Rahul to her.

She was kind-of someone who was very hard to get for him (Rahul) which resulted in him having the curiosity to go more after her. The fact that she sang 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' on the college campus while he thought that she's born and brought up in London... the fact that she is so deeply rooted to her culture and that she's so grounded - those and a lot of other things probably attracted Rahul to Tina as a person as well," Rani told the news portal.

Speaking about films, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.