Rani Mukerji Praises Bunty Aur Babli 2 Co-Star Sharvari; 'She Has Really Surprised Me With Her Craft'

Fans are excited to watch Rani Mukerji reprise her role of Vimmi aka Babli in the upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in pivotal roles. Rani is all praise for Sharvari who is making her big screen debut with this rebooted family entertainer.

The actress said, "Sharvari is definitely a talent to watch out for and she looks refreshingly breathtaking on screen. She has really surprised me with her craft and I feel she has a very bright future ahead of her. Sharvari is a very confident performer and has worked really hard for the film. It was evident when she was giving her shots because her skill as an artist shone through."

Rani also complimented her for her screen presence and added, "It is amazing to see talented newcomers come in the industry because they will play a big hand in shaping the industry in the years to come. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the perfect launchpad for Sharvari. It presents her as the Hindi film heroine on the big screen. Her presence on screen is superb and she dazzles on screen."

Further, the actress feels Sharvari will enthrall the audience with her screen presence and acting charisma when Bunty Aur Babli 2 hits the big screen. She said, "She will take everyone by surprise and hopefully audiences will give her a lot of love and appreciation for her hard work."

We are sure that Sharvari must be elated to hear all this praise coming in from a hugely acclaimed leading lady in Rani Mukerji considering she is also a big fan of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress.

Earlier on Womens' Day this year, Sharvari had penned an appreciation note for Rani in which she had mentioned, "I have idolised a lot of women characters who I have seen on the big screen and invariably most of those women have been played by none other than Rani ma'am! So, on women's day this is my appreciation post for her. Thank you for inspiring me to be an actor. It was such a dream come true for me!"

Bunty Aur Babli 2 revolves around two sets of con artists from different generations who are pitted against each other as they show their mastery over disguises to outwit each other. The film is slated to arrive in cinema halls on November 19, 2021.