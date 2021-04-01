Rani Mukerji Says She Wouldn't Have Survived In Bollywood Without Her Fans; 'It's Nothing Short Of A Miracle'

With her strong female characters and heartfelt performances in films over the years, Rani Mukerji has left an indelible impression on the audience. Her successful film career is punctuated with award-winning acts, making her a huge icon for Hindi cinema. Rani who completes 25 years in Hindi film industry this year, believes that her journey has been about constant learning.

Speaking about completing a silver jubilee in Bollywood, the actress shared, "My biggest learning has been to keep learning. This has been my biggest learning. I think learning for an artist never stops. So, for me, my biggest learning has been to just focus on work and continue to do that with utmost sincerity."

Further, Rani credited the support of her fans to be a huge pillar especially when it comes to the kind of prejudices a married actress with a baby has to go through in the film industry.

"Without my fans, I would not have been able to survive, especially with the kind of prejudices a married actress with a baby has to go through. The fact that they have supported me throughout is nothing short of a miracle and that's why I'm still working and doing relevant work," she said.

On being asked about her box office successes and incredible performances, Rani looked back at her journey and said, "When I think of the number of years, it seems like a very long time but honestly for me it just seems like my journey has never stopped. It's just gone on and on since the day I was 16 and started working. Now, 25 years feels the same because the struggle is yet on, learning is still on as an actor. There is a lot that I have to accomplish, there is a lot that I have to learn."

She further added, "For an actor, learning never stops and the more experience I have with different directors, different technicians, different co-stars, I get to learn a lot. It still feels nice and I am raring to go because with each film, I kind of discover a new me and I love telling stories - important stories, powerful women stories."

Speaking about Rani's upcoming films, the actress is awaiting the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. The film was to hit the big screens on April 23. However, the makers recently postponed the release date of the film owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides this movie, last month, on her 43rd birthday, Rani surprised fans by announcing a new project titled as Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a true story that sees her take on a country for her family.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji Is Looking Forward To Ring In Her Birthday With Fans; Says 'Their Love Has Motivated Me'

ALSO READ: Bunty Aur Babli 2 Release Postponed Because Of This Reason; Makers To Announce New Release Date Soon