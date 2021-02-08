Rani Mukerji Makes A Rare Appearance With Daughter Adira; See Pics

While Rani Mukerji is a doting mother to her daughter Adira, she makes sure to maintain the privacy of her child from the public glare. However, the actor was recently spotted with her daughter at designers, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's event. The mother-daughter duo was spotted in their car wherein Rani was seen tending to her daughter.

Talking about the same, Rani Mukerji was seen sporting a sleeveless floral-printed attire which she had paired up with glares and a dark pink mask. Her daughter, Adira could be seen donning a printed hairband. The shutterbugs also spotted Adira looking wide-eyed into the camera. In another picture, Rani can be seen trying to shield her daughter from the paparazzi. Take a look at the pictures.

Rani Mukerji had become a proud parent to her daughter Adira in 2015. On the occasion of her daughter's birthday in March last year, Rani had revealed in an interview how her daughter now understands that her mother is a working mother. The Mardaani actor had also stated how Adira is very supportive of her work life and understands when she is going for a shoot. Talking about the same with Pinkvilla, Rani had revealed that, "Yes, she understands I'm an actor. She's growing up, so of course, now I can do more films. She's very supportive and at her age, she's so mature. She's just four and I'm blessed to have a child like her. She understands now that I'm going for shooting and it breaks my heart now, every time I leave her knowing she would miss me, but she's very independent as a child. She gets that from her father."

Rani Mukerji had further revealed how her daughter reacts while watching her on television. The actor said how Adira now recognizes and notices her on the screen. To this, she had said, "She has noticed me and recognised me. She reacts and says, 'Mumma'. She gets very wide-eyed when I get ready for my shoot. She likes to give me my clothes and then she will say 'Bye, All the best' to me when I'm leaving. We travel together and she now knows people like to take pictures with me. So she's understood that slowly."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani Mukherji will be seen in the film, Bunty Aur Babli 2. She will be seen opposite Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharwari Wagh in the same. The film will be helmed by Varun V Sharma.

