Ranjeet Recalls Hitting Sridevi With Hunter The Day His Father Had Passed Away

In his tete-a-tete with a leading daily, veteran actor Ranjeet who is one of the most celebrated villains of Bollywood, spoke about being extremely professional in his career and revealed how he had shot for his portions of a film in Hyderabad despite his father's demise on the same day.

While speaking to Times Of India, Ranjeet revealed, "Do you know I flew down to Hyderabad to shoot for a film the day my father passed away? I was like a rock but when he died, I shook like a leaf. Relatives started coming down from all over the country to pay their last respects as he was the eldest in the family, but I took the flight out. I decided to shoot for my portions so that the sets don't go to waste, and my father, who had never been accused of any wrongdoing in life, didn't end up being blamed for the failed shoot on his death bed."

He further added, "So, I went there, laughed aloud like a villain for the camera, went back to my room and sobbed, hit Sridevi with a hunter, returned to the room wailing; I kept washing my face with chilled soda in between shots so that no one would know.

Ranjeet recently turned 80 and while speaking about himself, the actor said that his main focus now is to take care of himself and his health, so that he does not become a burden on his children. He further added that he prefers to do the work that comes his way.

He also expressed his wish to direct a historical film after reading the novel 'Jai Somnath'. However, he also asserted that he can't chase people to be a part of his work.

"It can be a good series too. My children are both star material, and my son will make his debut soon," said the Namak Halaal actor.