Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh Introduce Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar sent the netizens into a frenzy after he announced his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that will star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. If that was not enough, now Alia and Ranveer have released a new video wherein they introduce legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi as the additional star cast to the film. The two captioned their respective videos stating, "Meet the Parivaar. Legendary, evergreen and inspirational. Meet the rest of the pillars of this Kahaani - Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan & Shabana Azmi."

The video begins with Ranveer Singh saying that old is gold but the most special people of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani are diamonds. The actor then introduces Dharmendra by calling him 'legendary' and 'he-man.' He then goes on to introduce Jaya Bachchan by calling her 'evergreen', 'exceptional' and 'extraordinary.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Karan Johar Announces 'Anokhi Kahani' With Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt then introduces Shabana Azmi and calls her an 'institution' and an 'exceptional artist.' The actress also calls the Arth actress her personal inspiration. Take a look at the introductory teaser of the actors.

The announcement of the movie today (July 6) is all the more special as it marks the birthday of Ranveer Singh. The actor had taken to his social media handle to announce the film and captioned it stating, "A special announcement on my special day! Presenting - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with my dazzling supernova Alia Bhatt, directed by the genre himself, kaleidoscopic visionary Karan Johar, & written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. Coming to charm you in 2022! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK."

Dharmendra To Star Opposite Jaya Bachchan And Shabana Azmi In Karan Johar's Next Directorial

The movie will mark Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will also mark Karan Johar's return as a director after five years. He had last helmed the Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie will be penned by Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy and Ishita Moitra. Karan had dropped a hint about sharing his film announcement on Monday (July 5) and since then the excitement amongst the fans was at its peak about the same.