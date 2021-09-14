Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhat To Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra?

There were several speculations surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious film Baiju Bawra. Earlier there were reports that actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were being considered for the project but the latest development suggests that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been roped in for the project. While Ranveer was in talks for the film for a very long time, Alia has now come on board as the female protagonist.

According to a news report in Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice for Baiju Bawra. The publication quoted a source close to the film to be stating, "The character needs certain madness, a Junoon that only Ranveer can project. Ranbir (Kapoor) was never considered for the role."

Talking about Alia Bhatt, the source added that the actress was extremely impressed with the film. The source added that the Student Of The Year actress called it the "best script she has ever read." Ranveer and Alia will reportedly begin shooting for the same in October this year and a lavish set for the film is being built in Film City, Mumbai. According to an earlier news report in ETimes, Ranbir Kapoor who was also being considered for the part had rejected the script as he was not very impressed with it. The report further stated that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor felt that the script had a 'restricted appeal.'

On the other hand, an earlier news report in BollywoodLife stated that Deepika Padukone was reportedly ousted out of the project as she demanded the same remuneration as her husband Ranveer Singh. This was reportedly not in agreement with Sanjay Leela Bhansali who unfortunately had to bid adieu to the actress as far as the film goes. If this latest development is indeed true, the movie will mark Ranveer and Alia Bhatt's third film together.

The two were first seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie was announced recently and had sent all their fans into a frenzy. Needless to say, it will be a triple treat for their fans to see them together in Baiju Bawra. Alia will also be seen in SLB's Gangubai Kathiawadi.