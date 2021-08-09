Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor's PDA During Their Football Match Is Unmissable

It is not a hidden fact that Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor share a close bond and often win the hearts of their fans with their adorable bromance. So it was not a surprise that the two shared some unmissable PDA after reuniting for a recent football match. The two were spotted by the paparazzi embracing each other in a tight hug.

Talking about the video shared by the paparazzo, it has Ranveer Singh lying on a bench and Arjun Kapoor bending down to give him a tight hug. The hug lasts for quite some time and one of the paparazzi also yells, "Ek Pappi Toh Banta Hai ( We Want A Kiss At Least)." Ranveer later also hugs his Gunday co-star and close friend and one cannot help but gush at their endearing camaraderie. Take a look at the video.

This is not the first time that Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have been spotted in these football matches. Recently Ranveer was spotted bonding with cricketer MS Singh Dhoni at a charity football match. Arjun on the other hand has also time and again been spotted playing some matches with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor had recently also attended Arjun's birthday bash on June 26.

In an earlier interview with India.com, Arjun Kapoor had spoken on reuniting with Ranveer Singh again after their 2014 film Gunday. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor had said, "We both would love to (do a movie together). We are constantly in touch and we behave as silly as always. Gunday was ahead of its time in terms of two boys being put together in a nice commercial entertainer. It's inevitable that I and Ranveer will be back soon. Now is the time for these kinds of ensemble movies I believe."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh has an exciting line-up of films like the Kabir Khan directorial 83, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he will be seen in Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor will also be seen in Ek Villian Returns.