Ranveer Singh And Everyone Broke Down In Tears After Lifting Original 83 World Cup During The Film Shoot

Kabir Khan's much awaited film 83 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow (December 24, 2021), and the buzz around its release is humongous on social media. Audience are getting impatient to witness Indian Cricket Team's greatest victory. During the promotions of the film, Khan spoke to a leading daily and recalled one of the most special moments from the shoot.

He told Indian Express, when he was shooting the climax where the World Cup is handed over to Kapil Dev, he was standing on the same balcony at the Lords, in the same spot recreating the moment after many years. At that moment, Clive Llyod walked in and sat beside him, and Kabir could not resist himself from asking him if he wanted to move closer to the shooting space.

"With a straight face, he replied, 'Do you want me to see the Cup given way the second time?' (laughs). And then as we were just about to roll, two women walked in with a trolley with something covered in a velvet cloth. As they unveiled it, we saw it was the original 83 World Cup that they brought from the museum. So what you see in the film is the same cup that Kapil and his Devils won," revealed Kabir.

He further stated, "Also, as soon as the scene got over, everyone just broke down. Ranveer, me, the rest of the team were all in tears. It was just an overwhelming surreal experience. There are so many memories that we made during the course of this amazing journey called 83."

In the same interview, when Khan was asked why the original team has not watched the film yet, he said that Kapil Dev told him that they will all sit together as a team and watch 83 when it's released hence, they have refused to see any screening.

"That shows how secure they are of their stardom. I am also flattered by the trust they have put in me that they've shared their story and now given me the freedom to interpret it. They made it my story to tell and never intruded in my filmmaking space," added Kabir Khan.