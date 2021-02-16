Saif Ali Khan And Ranveer Singh Bond Over A Cup Of Coffee In This Unmissable Picture

When two irresistible stalwarts of the industry bond together unexpectedly, their fans are inevitably sent into a frenzy. The same holds true for actors Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan. The two actors recently broke the internet after they were seen chilling together over a cup of coffee.

Saif Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh happened to shoot at the same location for their projects. Needless to say, the two not only decided to chill together but also struck a billion-dollar pose together, much to the happiness of their fans. Talking about the picture, it has both Ranveer and Saif twinning in white t-shirts. While Ranveer was sporting his moustached look, Saif could be seen flaunting his bearded look which made them both look extremely dapper. The two could be seen enjoying their coffee together. The pictures of them were shared by designer Leepakshi Ellawadi on her social media handle. She also shared some lovely selfies with the two actors on her Instagram handle. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh has quite a line of interesting films piled up on his kitty. His most-awaited project includes 83. The sports drama will revolve around the Indian Cricket Team's historic win at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will be playing former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The film will also star his wife Deepika Padukone along with a talented star cast namely Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Boman Irani, Jiiva and others. He will also be seen in the film Cirkus. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Apart from that, the actor will be seen in Jayeshbai Jordaar. The movie will also be marking the Bollywood debut of South actor Shalini Pandey.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone On Husband Ranveer Singh As An Actor: He Is Probably The Best We've Had In A Really Long Time

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the film Adipurush opposite Prabhas. He will be essaying the role of Ravan in the ambitious project. The actor will also be seen in the horror-comedy film Bhoot Police. The movie will be helmed by Pawan Kripalani and will also be starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Reveals Kareena Kapoor's Due Date, Says Having Another Baby Is A Big Responsibility