Ranveer Singh Calls Anil Kapoor 'One Of Hindi Cinema's Finest'; Says 'I Deeply Cherish The Bond We Share'

Ranveer Singh recently reunited with his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor to shoot a TVC campaign for a pharma brand. An excited Ranveer later took to his Instagram page to share a few pictures with the 'jhakaas' actor from the shoot in which the duo is seen engaged in an engrossing conversation.

Further, the Simmba actor even penned an appreciation post for Anil Kapoor. Ranveer wrote, "Can't express the gratitude 🙏🏽 the pride, the utter delight & sheer joy of collaborating with one of my most admired screen idols 🌟 I deeply cherish the bond that we share 🧿 He is one-of-a-kind. Giant of a performer. Legend of an artist 👑 One of Hindi cinema's finest @anilskapoor."

Ranveer's Cirkus co-star Pooja Hegde was one of the first ones to drop a comment on his post. She wrote, "whaaatta face...whaaataa playaa."

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor will next be seen together in Karan Johar's multistarrer Takht. Speaking about Ranveer's upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus which is touted to be an adaptation of adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, The Comedy Of Errors. The actor will also be making a special appearance in Akshay Kumar's cop flick Sooryavanshi.

