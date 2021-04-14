Ranveer Singh Excited To Star In Shankar's Hindi Remake Of Anniyan; Says 'It's A Dream Come True'

It's official! Touted to be one of the biggest pan-Indian collaborations in recent times, Ranveer Singh is all set to team up with iconic director Shankar for the Hindi adaptation of the latter's 2005 Tamil psychological action thriller Anniyan which starred Vikram as the main lead.

The Simmba actor took to his Twitter page to make this much-awaited announcement and posted, "Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR @shankarshanmugh 🎥💫 powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada @jayantilalgada @PenMovies 🧿🙏🏽."

Ranveer expressed his excitement over starring in the Hindi remake and said, "I am blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar sir. He is an exception to the norm, a true disruptor who has shown us that no vision is large enough to achieve on screen. I had always hoped and dreamed that I would get a chance to collaborate with him, and I have a strong feeling that we will create magic together."

He further added, "To lead a film like Anniyan is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram Sir, one of our country's finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched. I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way. It's undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime performance piece, and I am ready to give this role every single ounce of my being. Shankar Sir is a genius filmmaker and a true visionary. Words don't do justice to just how excited I am at the prospect of being directed by him"

Director Shankar who is known for his path-breaking, larger-than-life vision, spilled the beans about why he decided to cast Ranveer in his film.

"For it to be made into a Hindi film, Anniyan needed a maverick, charismatic showman like no other to play the part. I found this in the mercurial Ranveer Singh because he is a one-in-a-generation actor who has shown us that he can immortalise a character through his stellar performance. I'm thrilled to make Anniyan for the pan-Indian audience and I'm confident that this powerful story will strike a chord in the hearts of all. In Dr. Gada (Jayantilal Gada), Ranveer and I have found an ideal producer who believes in the vision we have to change the nativity of content for audiences across the country."

Dr. Jayantilal Gada, Chairman and M.D. of Pen Studios who is bankrolling the film added, "Shankar and Ranveer are two forces of nature and them coming together is the biggest cinematic event in India. For us at Pen, it is an opportunity of a lifetime and we are thrilled to partner with the two powerhouses as producers and worldwide distributors of the film. We are confident that their collaboration will write a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema. We are announcing the film during a very significant time of Baisakhi and Puthandu to signify Shankar and Ranveer's intent to make a truly pan-Indian entertainer!"

Ranveer's yet-to-be-titled film is slated to go on the floors in mid 2022.

The 2005 Tamil film Anniyan who was also helmed by Shankar, revolves around Vikram's character Ramanujam, a law-abiding lawyer who suffers from multiple personality disorder that stems from societal corruption, and unrequited love. The film was dubbed as Aparichit in Hindi.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Says Wife Deepika Padukone Is Born For Greatness; 'I Sometimes Stop And Admire Her'

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Poses With Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, Wishes Him For IPL 2021