Ranveer Singh Is Back On The Sets Post Mumbai Lockdown

Superstar Ranveer Singh has resumed shooting post the decision to unlock Mumbai after the second wave of COVID-19. He was spotted early morning ready for a big shoot today.

"Ranveer has always been the one of the first actors to resume shooting after every lockdown because he truly believes that the industry needs to restart. So, again he is one of the first superstars to resume work. Clearly with every production house vigilant about maintaining all protocols laid down by the government, it is exciting to see industry icons like Ranveer stepping out and wanting to contribute to the industry that has been plagued by the pandemic," informed an eye-witness from the shoot.

The source added, "He was shooting for a huge project that has been kept under wraps. Details of which will be made public soon. It's an intense shoot today for him and Ranveer was seen in his trademark enthusiasm, ready to go. When you have a star like him excited to be on the sets, everything changes. It's such a positive signal to the industry that things are finally restarting."

Speaking about Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, Rohit Shetty's entertainer Cirkus and the Hindi remake of Anniyan.