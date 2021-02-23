Ranveer Singh Joins 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend, Parties With A Fan With Gajar Ka Halwa

After Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and other celebs, Ranveer Singh has also joined the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend. Ranveer Singh and given the trend, shared a sweet twist with gajar ka halwa. According to reports, Ranveer recently met up with one of his biggest fans who treated him to home-made gajar ka halwa. Expressing his happiness and gratitude, he recreated the trending video showing off Muskaan Arora's sweet gift for him.

Muskaan shared the video on her Instagram account and went viral immediately. In the video, Ranveer says, "Yeh Humara Gajar Ka Halwa Hai, Yeh Hum Hai, Aur Yahaanpe Pawri Ho Rahi Hai!"

The fan captioned the video as, "Ye hamari pawri ho rahi hai. The man with a golden heart. Thank you for today baba you made my day. Proud to be your fan always and forever @ranveersingh #ranveersingh. Thank you to everyone who made an effort to make this come true #ranveersingh #baba #king #singh #RS #bollywood #kingofbollywood @ranveeriansworldwidefc @ranveersinghsfanclub @ranveersinghtbt_ @ranveer_ka_fanclub @ranveer_singhbig_fan."

Check out the video below:

Muskaan later also shared a selfie with Ranveer and wrote, "May you reach great heights baba and always be the way you are. Keep shining bright, love you always & forever. Thank you for today 22/2/21 #ranveersingh #baba #RS #king #kingofbollywood."

Notably, Ranveer is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus. The film which also stars Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, is set to release in 2021. Meanwhile, Ranveer's is gearing up for the release of 83 directed by Kabir Khan. The film is set to hit the big screens on June 4, 2021.

