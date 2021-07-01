Ranveer Singh's Latest Gucci-Special Look Kick-Starts Meme Fest And Deepika Padukone Gets Dragged Too

If there's one actor whose fashion game is unbeatable, he is none other than Ranveer Singh. He can wear anything with such an aplomb that you can't help but praise his confidence. Yesterday, when Ranveer shared a few pictures on his Instagram page donning Gucci-special look, netizens couldn't help themselves from falling in love with his uniqueness.

Many celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Zoya Akhtar, Pooja Hegde, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, etc., were left in awe of the Bajirao Mastani actor.

While many netizens love to see Ranveer experimenting and taking risks with fashion, others blatantly trolled the actor for his Gucci-special look. Not only trolls mocked Ranveer's latest look, but also shared hilarious memes on him that will surely crack you up.

Boys outside the changing room when they go on a shopping with their mom/sis/gf#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/iXdatihynw — Sakshi Garg (@Sakshiii_Garg) June 30, 2021

Teacher: our school is going to celebrate the sports day and cultural day tomorrow#RanveerSingh: pic.twitter.com/Xcg7R7n4fk — Riyaz Shaik (@Iamriyazshaik) June 30, 2021

In childhood when i pass from toy shop but mom doesn't stop.#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/NZHuBw1BUR — Amul Joshi (@amul_joshi) June 30, 2021

Deepika : were are my new clothes and accessories



Le ranveer singh : #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/FTATLZnTGj — sarcastic. banda_69🇮🇳 (@MOHDADIL7183) June 30, 2021

*Me reserving seat for my Frnds in General compartment*🚂#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/avkvaiRXUz — Rohit Jagdale (@R_R_jagdale) June 30, 2021

As expected, Ranveer's actress-wife Deepika Padukone also got dragged into the meme fest and many netizens commented on Ranveer's post asking how the Piku actress reacted to his latest look.

A netizen wrote, "You sure Deepika wont kill you after seeing you like this?"

"Ha ha ha. I feel bad for Deepika but I just Ranveeeerrrr," wrote another fan.

"Deepika Padukone pareshan ni hoti yeh sab dekh ke? Curious to know," commented another fan on Ranveer's post.

Well, that's Ranveer Singh! Be it his films or fashion sense, he never fails to surprise his fans.

With respect to work, he will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He also has Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's Takht in his kitty.