      Ranveer Singh's Latest Gucci-Special Look Kick-Starts Meme Fest And Deepika Padukone Gets Dragged Too

      If there's one actor whose fashion game is unbeatable, he is none other than Ranveer Singh. He can wear anything with such an aplomb that you can't help but praise his confidence. Yesterday, when Ranveer shared a few pictures on his Instagram page donning Gucci-special look, netizens couldn't help themselves from falling in love with his uniqueness.

      Many celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Zoya Akhtar, Pooja Hegde, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, etc., were left in awe of the Bajirao Mastani actor.

      While many netizens love to see Ranveer experimenting and taking risks with fashion, others blatantly trolled the actor for his Gucci-special look. Not only trolls mocked Ranveer's latest look, but also shared hilarious memes on him that will surely crack you up.

      As expected, Ranveer's actress-wife Deepika Padukone also got dragged into the meme fest and many netizens commented on Ranveer's post asking how the Piku actress reacted to his latest look.

      A netizen wrote, "You sure Deepika wont kill you after seeing you like this?"

      "Ha ha ha. I feel bad for Deepika but I just Ranveeeerrrr," wrote another fan.

      "Deepika Padukone pareshan ni hoti yeh sab dekh ke? Curious to know," commented another fan on Ranveer's post.

      Well, that's Ranveer Singh! Be it his films or fashion sense, he never fails to surprise his fans.

      With respect to work, he will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He also has Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's Takht in his kitty.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 16:35 [IST]
