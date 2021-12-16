Ranveer Singh's 83 Receives A Standing Ovation At The Red Sea Film Festival

The much anticipated film 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, had its world premiere at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday, 15 December. 83 received a standing ovation from the audience.

A Twitter user shared a video of the film receiving a standing ovation. Have a look.

Standing ovation and applauds at the end of the movie premier of 83 staring @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone at the Red Sea Film Festival. Kudos to @kabirkhankk and team for the brilliant work. And the man himself Kapil Dev for his performance in 1983 pic.twitter.com/4a4uOSnJE6 — Helmifaisal (@mhelmifaisal) December 15, 2021

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, 83 film director Kabir Khan along with his wife Mini Mathur made a grand appearance at the ongoing Jeddah Film Festival recently.

The stars along with former cricket legend Kapil Dev and his wife Romi marked their presence at the festival where 83 was also screened for the audience.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. The film is produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sheetal Vinod Talwar, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is directed by Kabir Khan.

A Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures release slated this Christmas on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.