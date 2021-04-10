Ranveer Singh's Marathi Avatar In Latest Clip Bowls Over Internet!

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has aced being a Marathi again! In an hilarious endorsement, Ranveer plays a Marathi businessman ducking utensils being thrown at him by his wife! Check out the images and the clip here.

Ranveer is also seen mouthing Marathi impeccably in the ad as he apologises to his wife for celebrating too much with his friends on the terrace all night after managing to sell an entire consignment! He says, "Arey kaai kartoyes tu, sorry mhanto na" which translated in English means, "Areyy what are you doing, I'm saying sorry na!"

Ranveer has played a Marathi before in two of his biggest box office blockbusters - Simmba and Bajirao Mastani.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Poses With Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, Wishes Him For IPL 2021

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Says Wife Deepika Padukone Is Born For Greatness; 'I Sometimes Stop And Admire Her'