Ranveer Singh Poses With Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, Wishes Him For IPL 2021

All the cricket buffs are waiting with bated breath for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) to start from tomorrow. Ahead of this, actor Ranveer Singh who is known to be a huge fan of the sport shared a picture with cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. The actor also wished the cricketer for the tournament.

Ajinkya is playing for the IPL team Delhi Capitals and Ranveer took to his social media to share a beautiful picture with the cricketer. The picture has the Dil Dhadakne Do actor striking a happy pose with the cricketer against the backdrop of a stadium. Ranveer can be seen looking dapper in a red hoodie t-shirt with black and white stripes. He paired it up with black pants. While Ajinkya can be seen sporting a white and orange t-shirt which he has paired up with orange pants.

Ranveer captioned the same stating, "All the best for the tournament, Champ" with a cricket bat and a thumbs-up emoji. Ajinkya was also quick to react to the post thanking the Band Baaja Baaraat actor for the same. Take a look at the post.

Apart from this, Ajinkya Rahane also shared a goofy video with Ranveer wherein they can be seen mock-playing a game of cricket. The cricketer also had an endearing caption for the same. Sharing the boomerang video, Ajinkya wrote, "Ab Simba Aaya meri gully me tab Ek cricketing shot to Banta hai." To this, the Bajirao Mastani actor commented on the post stating, "Behtareen drive!... aurrrrrrr yeh Jinks ke khaate mein chaar run." By the looks of it, fans may love the bromance between the two. Take a look at the post shared by the cricketer.

Ranveer Singh has earlier also turned cheerleader for the cricketers before an important tournament. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen in the much-awaited movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar which will also mark the Bollywood debut of South actor Shalini Pandey. The actor will also be seen in the comedy flick Cirkus which will be helmed by Rohit Shetty. The movie will also be starring Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez.

