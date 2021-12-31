Ranveer Singh To Appear In 5 More Biopics After 83? Here's What The Actor Revealed!

Ranveer Singh has floored everyone with his impeccable act in the sports biographical drama 83. The actor had an uncanny resemblance to the former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev and also aced his mannerisms effectively. However, the latest buzz is that Ranveer is in talks to do 5 more biopics. Not only this but he also said that 3 out of those will be based on the life of sportspeople again.

Talking to The Times Of India about the same, Ranveer Singh revealed, "I am in discussion for 5 biopics. Three of those biopics are of sportspersons." The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl actor was further asked if one of the biopics is based on the life of a paraplegic swimmer as some of the sources is suggesting.

To this, Ranveer Singh said, "I guess we should rather wait and give this time, those 5 biopics are all in different stages of development and hopefully one of them will develop into an extraordinary script and you will hear an official announcement soon." It will be inevitably exciting to see the Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela actor in more sports biopics. Talking about 83, it revolved around the Indian Cricket Team's historic win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh had revealed how favourable box office numbers for his movies motivate him to aim for more ambitious projects in his film career. The Gully Boy actor had revealed, "It makes me happy to see my films do that kind of business as it will only empower me as an actor, as a star. I will be able to greenlight more ambitious films, take bigger risks. The exciting thing about numbers is that they help one empower their creative side."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus. The movie will also be starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. He will be also be seen in the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.