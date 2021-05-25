Ranveer Singh Approached To Play Raavan In The Mythological Movie Sita: The Incarnation?

Filmmaker Alaukik Desai had earlier announced his ambitious project titled Sita: The Incarnation. The mythological movie is touted to be a retelling of the Indian epic Ramayan through the perspective of Sita. Now the latest development regarding the project is that the makers have approached Ranveer Singh for the role of Raavan in the same.

Not only this, but the makers are also considering either Kareena Kapoor Khan or Alia Bhatt for the role of Sita. According to a news report in Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development has revealed to a publication stating, "Sita will be mounted on a huge scale and the magnitude of the film will be as big as a Baahubali. While it's a toss-up between Kareena and Alia for the main role, the makers have approached Ranveer Singh to play Raavan. Yes, if this happens, it might be the first-ever film that Ranveer and Kareena will be doing together. They were supposed to do Ram Leela but it didn't work out. From what we know, both Bebo and Ranveer have loved their parts and are waiting for the final narration to give a go-ahead to the project."

The news report also stated that the movie will be an extravagant magnum opus with a lavish VFX for the audience to enjoy. The multilingual movie will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film will be penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad and the dialogues will be written by Manoj Muntashir. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same has been made by the makers nor Ranveer regarding this latest development.

Apart from this, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in the much-awaited sports biographical drama 83. The actor will be playing former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev in the same. The movie has been helmed by Kabir Khan and will narrate Indian's historic win at the 1983 World Cup. It will also star Ranveer's wife and actress Deepika Padukone as his reel-wife.

Along with this, the actor will be seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial movie Cirkus. It will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Ranveer will also be seen in the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Shalini Pandey.