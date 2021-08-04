Ranveer Singh Roped In To Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ambitious Flick Baiju Bawra?

There were many speculations surrounding director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project Baiju Bawra. Rumours were rife that actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were being considered as the male protagonist. However, according to the latest update, neither Ranbir nor Kartik, but it is Ranveer Singh who has been finalised for the film.

According to a news report in ETimes, Ranveer Singh is doing the project. The news report also quoted a source to reveal, "It's Ranveer Singh who has been finalised. An official announcement is in the offing, but yes, a few modalities yet remain to be worked on. Probably post all that, Bhansali will declare. But as things stand today, it is Ranveer."

Ranveer Singh Is Being Considered For The Lead Role In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra?

If this news is indeed true, this will be the fourth project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh. The two had earlier delivered blockbusters like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The movies were not only successful but also catapulted Ranveer into the main league of one of the most versatile and bankable actors in the industry. This is inevitably great news for the fans of the director and the actor.

Deepika Padukone In Talks With Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Play This Character In Baiju Bawra?

Earlier a source close to the development had revealed to Spotboye that Ranveer Singh is being mainly considered for the musical love story. However, the source had added that nothing has been finalised yet regarding the same. Sanjay's prime focus at the current moment is with the casting of another ambitious film Heera Mandi.

Not only this, but the source also had rubbished the rumours of actor Ranbir Kapoor turning down Baiju Bawra. The source had said that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor was never offered the film so there is no question of him turning down the same. The source went on to say that the only time Ranbir had refused a film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was the Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Guzaarish. The actor was offered the role that was eventually essayed by Aditya Roy Kapoor. The Wake Up Sid actor had turned down the role as he did not wish to play a supporting role to Hrithik Roshan and also feared that it would typecast him as a supporting actor. Earlier in May, it was reported that actress Deepika Padukone who also has a close association with the director is being considered for the female protagonist's role in Baiju Bawra.