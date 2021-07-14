Ranveer Singh Was Considered To Play The Lead Role In Soorma, Reveals Former Hockey Captain Sandeep Singh

Former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh in his recent interview with a news portal, revealed that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was considered for his 2018 biopic Soorma. However, he also added that the Padmaavat actor was not his first choice as he wanted the person who would play his role in Soorma 'to look like a real Sikh'. Eventually, the role went to Diljit Dosanjh.

In an interview with India Today, Sandeep Singh revealed, "Ranveer Singh was definitely considered as the lead actor instead of Diljit Dosanjh. However, he was not my first choice. His look as a Sikh appealed to everyone, and they thought that he would be a good fit for Soorma. I always wanted the person who'd play my role in the film to look like a real Sikh. It should not become a joke because my life has been full of struggles, and it should be justified on screen. Diljit Dosanjh did exactly that."

He further added that it was easy to train Diljit as the actor picks up things quickly. Sandeep said that showing his life story in 2 hours and 20 minutes on screen wasn't an easy job but the Soorma team pulled it off wonderfully.

"It was really easy training Diljit Dosanjh because his nature is as such that he picks up things really quick. It took me hardly three-four months to train Diljit because his learning power is quick. People loved my journey in the film. To show my life story in 2 hours 20 minutes on the screen wasn't an easy job...the Soorma team did it so wonderfully. I really thank them for it, especially Diljit Dosanjh who did justice to my role. On three years of Soorma, I also want to thank Taapsee Pannu, director Shaad Ali and the producers (Chitrangada Singh and Deepak Singh)," India today quoted Singh as saying.

Meanwhile, last year, Sandeep Singh had revealed that a sequel to Soorma is on the cards. Titled Singh Soorma, the film will focus on his political journey.

"After the Success & love showered by all on Soorma now starting with The Onward Journey of Sandeep Singh as Singh Soorma with my Bro and Producer Deepak Singh. Seek Ur Blessings and support," he had shared a tweet on his social media handle on July 13, 2020.