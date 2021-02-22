ranvir-shorey-blames-himself-for-contracting-covid-19

A few days ago, actor Ranvir Shorey informed his fans that he has contracted COVID-19, and has isolated himself inside his room. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Ranvir spoke about recovering from the novel Coronavirus and said that he is on his way to recovery.

Ranvir was also quite honest about his negligence and did not shy away from pinning the blame on himself for contracting COVID-19. He said, "I think with the announcement of the vaccine people have become more careless. I myself contracted COVID through the eyes, because I was careless about hand hygiene while using eye makeup at a shoot. It gave me conjunctivitis, which turned out to be COVID."

Ranvir further urged his fans to keep their guard up at all times, as the virus is still around and we have a long way to go before everyone is immunised.

The Sonchiriya actor is following all the protocols while battling with the deadly virus. "I am staying put in my room without moving out for a week. Food is served to me at the door and doctors have given me the proper medication. God willing, I should be done with it in another 4 days," assured Shorey.

He is also making sure that he does not transmit COVID-19 to anyone. He said that his staff is not allowed in his room. His father, who is ninety one, is isolated in his own room. To ensure his son's safety, he has sent him to Konkona Sen Sharma's place.

When asked how he is feeling presently, Ranvir said, "Conjunctivitis is gone and the other symptoms are also receding. I seem to have got lucky with a not very serious strain of the virus but the others might not be as lucky. Even I might not be so lucky, next time around".

