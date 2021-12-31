Ranvir Shorey And His Son Were Almost Hounded Out By Hotel Guests Post Their COVID-19 Results

Ranvir Shorey and his son Haroon are currently under quarantine at a hotel in Goa after the latter tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had earlier informed fans that his son's COVID-19 diagnosis came positive during routine RT-PCR testing they had undergone for the return flight from Goa to Mumbai. He had also revealed that he and his son were asymptomatic and had quarantined themselves.

Ranvir had posted on social media, "Update: He has retested positive, but I have tested negative. Good news is that #Covaxin works. Bad news is that we will have to remain isolated for the next week. What a welcome from 2022."

Now in his latest Instagram post, the Traffic Signal actor has lashed out at the hotel guests who almost hounded out him out after they discovered that Haroon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ranveer wrote, "As a result of my SM post, meant for the common good, we were almost hounded out of our hotel room, where we were quarantining, due to the guests pressurising the hotel about us staying there. Society's capacity for unscientific discrimination has been on full display."

He further added, "People who wanted selfies until a day before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds, because we were in one of the rooms. We will never forget this experience. It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all."

Actor Gajrao Rao commented on Ranvir's post, "Sorry to hear this... take care buddy 🤗." Other netizens also sympathized with the actor. An Instagram user wrote, "Will the Same people living in a gated society vacate their flates in case a resident is infected? #hypocrisy #opportunist". Another one wrote, "How soon the fans turn into disruptors. Stay safe ranveer sir."

Speaking about work, Ranvir was last seen in the Zee5 film IPC 420.