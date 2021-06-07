Ranvir Shorey On Co-Parenting Son Haroon With Ex-Wife Konkona: We Have Kept It Very Fluid And Easy

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma parted ways after five years of marriage in 2015. The ex-couple are parents to ten-year-old son Haroon. In a recent interaction with a digital portal, Ranvir shared that he and his ex-wife and actress Konkona ensure that their kid isn't affected by their divorce.

Speaking about co-parenting Haroon with Konkona, the Ek Tha Tiger actor said that they have not kept their post-divorce agreement rigid where their son cannot see his other parent when he is with one.

He said that it is important not to let his feelings for Konkona and vice versa affect Haroon's life.

The actor was quoted as saying by Times Now digital, "I think the best way to put it is, it will be that even if we couldn't give him one home, we have at least managed to give him one neighbourhood. We don't keep things rigid that if he is with me, he can't see you and if he is with you, he can't see me. If both of us are not working right now in the lockdown - one week he is with me, one week he is staying at her house."

Ranvir revealed that he and Konkona have kept things easy and fluid and added, "And even in between, if he is free to go whenever he wants to go from one house to another house. So we have kept it very fluid and easy. It is important not to let the feelings that we have for each other affect the child's life. So, I think the best way to put it is even if we couldn't give him one home, we have at least managed to give him one neighbourhood."

Earlier in March this year, Ranvir and Konkona came under a roof to celebrate Haroon's 10th birthday. The actor later took to his Twitter page to share a happy picture from the intimate birthday celebration and captioned it as, "10! Happy Birthday, Haroon Shorey! You light up our lives!"

In an interview with a leading daily, when Ranvir was asked if there's a possibility of a professional collaboration between him and his ex-wife Konkona, the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor said, "I doubt that. With the first one (Konkona's directorial debut A Death In The Gunj), she made sure I was a part of it, but we were separating at the time. Even if the bitterness is there, it should not spill over to the child's life. That is more important for me. Whatever steps we take, they have to be right for Haroon."

Meanwhile, buzz is rife that Ranvir Shorey is a part of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3.