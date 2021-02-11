Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About His Fallout With The Bhatts; Says 'I Don't Think They Are That Powerful'

Last year, amid the nepotism debate post Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Ranvir Shorey grabbed several eyeballs when he claimed that he was 'professionally and socially isolated' after his fallout with the Bhatts.

The Traffic Signal actor further alleged that they had spread false rumours about him being an alcoholic and abuser. While speaking with Hindustan Times, he had revealed that things became so toxic for him that he even had to leave the country for a while.

In a recent interview with Rediff, Ranvir once again opened up about his spat with the Bhatts and said that he didn't choose to make 'enemies out of them.'

When asked if it was tougher for him to get good and meaningful work in Bollywood post the controversy, the actor told the entertainment portal, "Firstly, I don't think they are that powerful. Secondly, it's not like I made a choice to make enemies out of them. It was they who did that to protect their child. They started lying about me in public."

He further added, "It becomes hard because you don't get as many good opportunities. You have to make do with smaller opportunities. If there is adversity, you have to find a way to work around it. So even if it did affect the work coming my way, like they say, when God shuts one door, he opens another. Nature always helps you find a balance. So nature's balance was that I got lot of opportunities in independent films.I had my own fate. They can try to put you down but they can't take away your destiny."

The actor further said that he feels his contribution to cinema is overlooked when it comes to awards.

"Most of the awards in this country are kind of compromised. They don't work on merit. They work on networks. Initially, it used to hurt a little bit, but now I am used to it. I don't think too much about them. I don't know how much of a contribution to cinema I am making. I don't see myself being so important to the scheme of things, but I definitely feel that there have been years when I feel the work that I had done was far more noticed, far more appreciated than the people who got their awards. And it is very easy to see why those people got awards because their relationships the people behind the awards are very clear," Rediff quoted the Ek Tha Tiger actor as saying.

