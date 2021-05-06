Ranvir Shorey Supports Kangana Ranaut; 'It’s Not Twitter’s Place To Shut People Down Based On Their Politics'

Ever since Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account got suspended, she is constantly under the scanner. Be it Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, many netizens are sharing their opinion on Kangana's Twitter's account suspension owing to her controversial tweets against the West Bengal election and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. While many netizens lauded Twitter for taking a strict action against Kangana, others slammed the micro-blogging site for being partial towards her because of her political stand.

Now, actor Ranvir Shorey took to his micro-blogging page to share his stand on Kangana VS Twitter debate and guess what? He condemned Twitter for its action.

Ranvir tweeted, "Boo! The high and mighty, hoity-toity champions of freedom and equality can't even bear to let a girl speak her mind because it doesn't fit their political agendas. #shame."

Boo! The high and mighty, hoity-toity champions of freedom and equality can’t even bear to let a girl speak her mind because it doesn’t fit their political agendas. #shame 👎🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 4, 2021

Reacting to Shorey's tweet, a netizen tweeted, "Waise in her words "tumharey baap ne kaagaz dikhaya kya"? Think about how that feels. Even you know she is a vile, hate spewing propaganda machine that went wrong & was shut down by the same people who put her there. Why are you pretending about it. Totally unexpected from you."

On this, Ranvir replied, "You should read some of the tweets I get everyday. You'd know how many blue ticked, vile, hate spewing, propagandists get a free pass on Twitter. My point is, it's not Twitter's place to shut people down based on their politics. Let the laws of the country decide."

When another netizen questioned Ranvir for supporting Kangana and tweeted, "She is saying go and kill them like u killed back in 2002. So question is how high are you?" Ranveer was quick to reply, "Please post a screenshot where she has said exactly this, or go back to your hole."

Ranvir's post on Kangana also received support from the Queen actress' fans.

A netizen wrote, "Good to see at least someone take up her case even though he doesn't agree with everything she says! It's not about an ideology! It's about freedom of expression for all! That's why Ranvir Shorey is one of the only actors I truly respect! He is not a hypocrite!"

Meanwhile, many celebrities like Richa Chadha, Kubbra Sait, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, etc., took a jibe at Kangana over her exit from Twitter.

Kangana, on the other hand, who was visibly upset with the ongoing controversy around her Twitter account, assured her followers that she has many platforms to raise her voice and to stay connected with her fans, while speaking to OpIndia.