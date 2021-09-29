Ranvir Shorey Talks About Threats After Sharing PM Modi Meme, Says I Will Not Be Intimidated

Ranvir Shorey recently shared a meme featuring PM Narendra Modi. However, the meme had led the actor to receive a series of threatening messages. Ranvir later deleted the post on Twitter and also admitted foul language was used in the caption and the tweet was misleading.

Ranvir also shared a series of messages he received on Tuesday from a person who seemingly belonged to Congress. In a separate tweet, Ranvir wrote, "Original tweet has been deleted due to inappropriate language used by me for the caption. Apologies if the use of that hurt anyone. The meme will be reposted with a new caption."

Please note: I didn’t delete this original tweet under pressure from anyone other than myself. I felt I made a poor choice by using a certain term in the original caption, which was really not required. ✌🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 28, 2021

Sharing screenshots of threatening messages he had received with the caption, "For the record:" The pictures show, Ranvir receive the message from a man identified as Suraj Thakur, claiming to have been working at the behest of Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap.

In one of the messages he apologised for the caption, he added, "I retain my right to freedom of speech as granted to me under the constitution of India. I will not be intimidated."

On the work front, Ranvir was last seen in the comedy-drama Lootcase in which he played the role of a police inspector and the web series Sunflower. He will be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, as well as in Mumbaikar alongside Vikrant Massey, Vijay Sethupathi.