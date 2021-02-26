Ranvir Shorey Tests Negative For COVID-19; Thanks Fans For Their Good Wishes

Ranvir Shorey recently took to social media to reveal that he has tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. The actor also expressed his gratitude to his fans for their prayers.

The Traffic Signal actor took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, "Happy to say I have tested negative for Covid after a week of quarantining and treatment. Thank you all for the good wishes."

See his tweet.

Happy to say I have tested negative for Covid after a week of quarantining and treatment. Thank you all for the good wishes. 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, netizens were happy to share about Ranvir's recovery. However, they also warned him about the effects caused by COVID-19 which can stay even after testing negative. They even urged him to follow a healthy diet and take all the necessary precautions.

Earlier, while speaking with a leading daily, Ranvir had pinned the blame on himself for contracting COVID-19. The actor had told ETimes, "I think with the announcement of the vaccine people have become more careless. I myself contracted COVID through the eyes, because I was careless about hand hygiene while using eye makeup at a shoot. It gave me conjunctivitis, which turned out to be COVID."

He had also assured fans that he is following all the protocols while battling COVID-19. "I am staying put in my room without moving out for a week. Food is served to me at the door and doctors have given me the proper medication. God willing, I should be done with it in another 4 days," the leading daily quoted Ranvir as saying.

Last week, Ranvir had informed about his COVID-19 diagnosis with a tweet that read, "I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining."

Speaking about films, Ranvir was last seen in Kunal Kemmu-starrer Lootcase which premiered on an OTT platform last year.

