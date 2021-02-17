Ranvir Shorey Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'Symptoms Are Mild'

Actor Ranvir Shorey recently took to social media to inform his fans that he has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. He revealed that the symptoms are mild, and he is currently under quarantine.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor took to his Twitter page and wrote, "I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining."

I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

As soon as Ranvir shared the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis, his fans wished him a speedy recovery. A netizen wrote, "Take care sir." Another Twitter user commented, "God bless you man!!! Bhagwan sab theek rakhege.Take good diet and rest." "Not a tweet which we should like. Get well soon sirji," read another comment.

Ranvir currently stars in the second season of the Eros Now comedy drama Metro Park, which started streaming in January.

In an interview with Rediff, the actor had opened up about shooting for the series in the US during the pandemic and said, "We were very scared because we shot right after the lockdown in September. At that time, the US was in a bad state as far as COVID was concerned. But due credit to our producer Giju John; he did a great job. They had a department called the COVID Compliance Department, which oversaw the entire production. It was headed by a doctor. They made sure the crew lived together in four-five houses, so there was no commuting, no meeting outsiders... And of course, the protocols of wearing masks, sanitising hands, keeping distance.."

Further, on being asked if it was difficult to go the necessary permissions in those circumstances, Ranvir had added, "I think even governments don't really want lockdowns, they want normal life to go on. When we went, they had got permissions from the state government of New Jersey. Thankfully, there is a vaccine now and things will be easier. How long can you stay locked down? The virus is definitely not going anywhere. You have to find a way to work around it."

Meanwhile, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar recently warned that the Maharashtra government could think of imposing a "second lockdown" amid rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

