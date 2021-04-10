Tiger 3: Ranvir Shorey All Set To Make A Comeback In the Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Starrer?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has been in the buzz for quite some time now. Speculations have been rife surrounding the movie that the shooting is currently underway even though it has not been officially announced by the makers. However, the latest development surrounding the same suggests that an important cast member from the very first instalment of the movie will be making a comeback in the film. The actor in question is none other than Ranvir Shorey who played Gopi Arya in the movie Ek Tha Tiger.

To refresh one's memory, Ranvir's character was Tiger's colleague in the first part of the movie. According to a news report in Mid-Day, the makers of Tiger 3 have roped in the actor to reprise his character in the same. The Bheja Fry actor will soon start shooting with Salman for the same and their scene will commence with a comedy scene with another female cast member.

The decision to bring back Ranvir's character was taken by producer Aditya Chopra as the actor's Gopi Aarya was shown to be a close friend and confidante of Tiger. The fans may get to witness some fond moments between the two that may add as a suitable comic relief to the same. A source close to the action flick revealed, "When writing the third part, producer Aditya Chopra and writer Jaideep Sahni decided to bring him back as the trusted aide of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, portrayed by Salman. The superstar and Ranvir will begin by filming a comedy sequence with a female actor, following it up with a few high-octane scenes."

It was also earlier reported that Katrina Kaif testing positive for COVID-19 has also not gone on to affect the shooting of Tiger 3. The reason behind this being the actor already shooting her parts a week back before her contracting the virus. She is now expected to join the team to resume her shoot by the end of April. The movie Tiger 3 will also see Emraan Hashmi playing the main antagonist in the same.