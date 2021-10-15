Rashmi Rocket Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Akarsh Khurana's Rashmi Rocket featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role is streaming on ZEE5, but unfortunately, on the very first day of its release, the film has been leaked online. Yes, you read it right. The entire movie is available on several notorious sites for free download. Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham and Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Sanak also released on OTT platforms today and met with the same fate.

While the movie leak is anything but shocking, but it is indeed disheartening for the makers of Rashmi Rocket. After all, a lot of hard work goes into making a film. However, it is to be seen if the online leak affects the views of the film on ZEE5.

"The story follows the tale of 'rocket', who finally gets the chance to realise her dream and compete professionally, only to realize that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles. What seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity," a synopsis shared by the streamer read.

Earlier, the Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India, Manish Kalra had said that Rashmi Rocket is a story of grit and a never-say-die attitude as it chronicles a woman's fight to make her place in a male-dominated arena.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has been receiving positive feedback from critics, as well as netizens, for putting so much of effort in the film. Many netizens also lionised her for her transformation and called her one of the most hard-working actresses of current generation.