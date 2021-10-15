Rashmi Rocket Live Twitter Review: Did Taapsee Pannu Shush The Trolls With Her Act?

A while ago, when actress Taapsee Pannu shared the trailer of Rashmi Rocket, many trolls mocked her transformation for the film, wherein she plays an athlete. Now, the film is all set to release today on ZEE5 and we are here with the live audience review. A few critics got to see the film a little earlier and here's what they have to say about Taapsee's performance in the film...

Taapsee Pannu On Getting Trolled For Her Athletic Body In Rashmi Rocket: I Was Jumping With Excitement

Avneet Singh @Krishav_18: Just finished #RashmiRocket. The movie is as fast as #Rashmi is in the movie. Just a 2 hour long movie & those 2 hours are very crisp. @taapsee is superb as usual, Her chem with Supriya Pathak Ji & with @priyanshu29 is amazing. @nowitsabhi shines & how. #RashmiRocketReview."

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI: #RashmiRocket DISSAPOINTS on many fronts.

Pal @Itzmeavinash: #RashmiRocket MUST WATCH! मैंने ये फिल्म कुछ दिनों पहले ही देख ली थी, लेकिन बात करने की इजाजत नहीं थी, लेकिन अब कह सकता हूं कि इस फिल्म की रिलीज के साथ ही तापसी की हिट लिस्ट के तरकश में एक राम बाण और जुड़ गया है।

anshul gupta @guptaanshul3789: Superb movie #RashmiRocket. Kudos to the acting by @taapsee.. Must be given #NationalAward for this. Superb acting in #thappad too. Great movie. Great script. Great concept.

Vatsal Chaoji @vatsalchaoji: हार जीत तो परिणाम है । कोशिश हमारा काम है । #RashmiRocket awesome performances @taapsee, @priyanshu29, @nowitsabhi.

hmmmmm @gupshup__: This could have been a moving film but they've barely scratched the surface of a complex issue. #RashmiRocket.

Rashmi Rocket Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Gives You A Runner's High And Some Food For Thought

Going by Twitter reviews, one can assume that Taapsee has indeed managed to shush the trolls with her brilliant act in the film, as most of the netizens are lauding her performance.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket is a story of grit and a never-say-die attitude, as it chronicles a woman's fight to make her place in a male-dominated arena. The film also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

(Social media posts are unedited.)