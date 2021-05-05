Rashmi Rocket, Ludo Editor Ajay Sharma Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Popular film editor Ajay Sharma passed away due to COVID-19 complications on Tuesday night (April 4, 2021). Sharma's family reportedly confirmed the news with Indianexpress.com. The editor, who was in his late 30s was in need of an oxygen bed in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ajay had tweeted an SOS message on Twitter seeking help. The tweet urged for any information about oxygen bed for Sharma, whose levels had dropped to 83. Indian Express quoted a source as saying, "He (Ajay) passed away at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, New Delhi at night sometime between one and two. He was in ICU for the past two weeks."

Soon after the news hit the internet, Bollywood stars devastated by the news took to Twitter to express their grief. Shriya Pilgaonkar tweeted, "Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being. Nothing makes sense."

Film editor TS Suresh also paid tribute on Twitter and wrote, "Life is so unfair. Rest in Peace, Ajay Sharma, a great talent gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time."

Take a look at more tributes from the film fraternity,

Devasted is an understatement 💔

We lost Ajay Sharma today.

Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being . Nothing makes sense . — Shriya Pilgaonkar (@ShriyaP) May 5, 2021

#RIP Ajay Sharma. Gone too soon. 💔 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) May 5, 2021

Thank you for giving us the best visual & emotional experience of storytelling through your work. #AjaySharma, your presence amongst us will be deeply missed. Rest in peace. #Karwaan #RashmiRocket pic.twitter.com/8XdExesdi5 — RSVP Movies (@RSVPMovies) May 5, 2021

Life is so unfair. Rest in Peace, Ajay Sharma, a great talent gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time. 🕯️🌹 https://t.co/NoSLctK7AR — T.S.Suresh (@editorsuresh) May 5, 2021

So many rallied together to try and save you. I’m sorry we couldn’t do more. 💔 RIP Ajay Sharma. You will live on through your work. https://t.co/cSXE4GNGSD — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) May 5, 2021

Ajay had worked as a film editor for over a decade. Some of his best known projects include Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, Karwaan, Indoo Ki Jawaani, 22 Yards, Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2, Crook, Tum Mile, etc. He had also worked on Amazon Prime Video's acclaimed series Bandish Bandits.

Ajay Sharma who was working on the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Rashmi Rocket before his demise, is survived by his wife and their four-year-old son.