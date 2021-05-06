Rashmi Rocket Producer On Editor Ajay Sharma's Demise: We Can't Believe He Is Gone

Popular film editor Ajay Sharma who worked on films like Jagga Jasoos and Ludo, breathed his last due to COVID-19 complications on Tuesday (May 4, 2021). His untimely demise was a huge shocker for the team of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket on which he was working before his death.

While speaking with a leading tabloid, one of the film's producers revealed that after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Ajay's condition had stabilished on Saturday. He had even told the team of Rashmi Rocket that his oxygen levels had improved and he was breathing normally.

Producer Pranjal Khandhdiya told ETimes, "Ajay told us over the weekend that his oxygen levels had in fact improved. We got to know this morning that late at 1 am he had collapsed, he just slipped away."

Speaking about how it was tough to get Sharma admitted to the hospital, Khandhdiya revealed, "Ajay was in Delhi last week when he got infected with COVID. He needed hospitalisation. It was only after Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee (Pannu) tried for hours and hours that they managed to get a bed for him in the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Hospital. We can't believe he's gone just when we thought that he'd soon be with us."

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar was one of the first ones to tweet about Sharma's death. She had written on her Twitter handle, "Devastated is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being. Nothing makes sense."

Ajay Sharma is survived by his wife and their four-year-old son.