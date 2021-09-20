Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Comment Saying She Has 'Mard Ki Body'

Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports drama called, Rashmi Rocket. She recently shared a picture showing off her athletic body that she achieved after hard work to play her character in the film. She now took to her Twitter account to react to a tweet that described her physique as that of a man.

Taapsee's picture, shows her facing away from the camera, showing her off her toned back. Sharing the same image, a Bollywood news-centric Twitter account wrote, "Ye Mard Ki Body Wali sirf @taapsee Hi Ho Sakti hai (Only Taapsee can have a manly body like this)."

Taapsee was quick to respond to the comment and wrote, "All I will say is.... Just remember this line and wait for 23rd September :) And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment."

And advance mein THANK YOU I really worked hard for this compliment

She had captioned the original post on her Instagram account as, "Bahut sar pe chada rakha hai ise, kisi ki nahi sunti, par khud ki sunti hai, bahut badi baat hai (She has been overindulged, she does not listen to anyone. But she listens to herself, which is a tremendous feat)." It is unclear is its a dialogue from the upcoming film or her understanding of the character.

Rashmi Rocket is directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-written by Kanika Dhillon. The film marks Taapsee's second collaboration with Kanika after Haseen Dillruba. Taapsee will be seen playing a sprinter in Rashmi Rocket set to r release on Zee5 on October 15.

Notably, Rashmi Rocket is Taapsee's third straight-to-streaming release of the year. She was last seen in Haseen Dillruba directed by Vinil Mathew, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film released on Netflix has received mixed reviews. She was also seen in Annabelle Sethupathi, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, some of her upcoming projects include, Looop Lapeta, Dobaara, Shabaash Mithu, as well as her debut production Blurr.