      National Crush Rashmika Mandanna Crosses 20 Million Followers On Instagram Before Her Bollywood Debut

      Celebration is underway for the actress, Rashmika Mandanna who has crossed 20 million followers on Instagram recently. The actress now comes under one of the most followed celebrities in the industry, even before making her debut in Bollywood, which is remarkable.

      She is quite active on Instagram and Twitter and often treats fans to some beautiful pictures of herself, and regular dairy updates about her well-being and shoot schedules. With the actress now boasting a fan following of over 20 million followers on social media, she has toppled Bollywood actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria, and is now even crowned as the Most followed celebrity in the South industry.

      Rashmika's fan following not only comprises of south Indian following, but a huge chunk of it belonging from North India as well. A true-blue Pan-India star, Rashmika has films from 6 different industries in her kitty right now, 2 of them from Bollywood, and a Pan-India film, with co-stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun.

      Story first published: Monday, August 9, 2021, 17:24 [IST]
