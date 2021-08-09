National Crush Rashmika Mandanna Crosses 20 Million Followers On Instagram Before Her Bollywood Debut

Celebration
is
underway
for
the
actress,
Rashmika
Mandanna
who
has
crossed
20
million
followers
on
Instagram
recently.
The
actress
now
comes
under
one
of
the
most
followed
celebrities
in
the
industry,
even
before
making
her
debut
in
Bollywood,
which
is
remarkable.
She
is
quite
active
on
Instagram
and
Twitter
and
often
treats
fans
to
some
beautiful
pictures
of
herself,
and
regular
dairy
updates
about
her
well-being
and
shoot
schedules.
With
the
actress
now
boasting
a
fan
following
of
over
20
million
followers
on
social
media,
she
has
toppled
Bollywood
actresses
like
Janhvi
Kapoor,
Kiara
Advani
and
Tara
Sutaria,
and
is
now
even
crowned
as
the
Most
followed
celebrity
in
the
South
industry.
Rashmika's
fan
following
not
only
comprises
of
south
Indian
following,
but
a
huge
chunk
of
it
belonging
from
North
India
as
well.
A
true-blue
Pan-India
star,
Rashmika
has
films
from
6
different
industries
in
her
kitty
right
now,
2
of
them
from
Bollywood,
and
a
Pan-India
film,
with
co-stars
like
Sidharth
Malhotra,
Amitabh
Bachchan
and
Allu
Arjun.