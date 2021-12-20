Rashmika Mandanna Did Not Realise She Was Being Slut-Shamed Until Her Friend Told The Meaning Of Nasty Words

In her recent tete-a-tete with with an entertainment portal, actress Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she didn't even realise that she was being slut-shamed on social media until her friend revealed the meaning of some derogatory words that were posted against her. She further said that she was heartbroken to learn that she was being slut-shamed by some naysayers.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "People tag you. They call me names. And initially, I didn't even know the meaning of it. So I went and asked my mum. I was like 'Mumma, so many people are commenting this, what does it mean?' And, of course, a mother can't tell this to you na, so she was like 'No no, ignore it, it's nothing, it's nothing'."

She further added, "So, I was like 'Kuch toh chal raha hai (Something is happening). I don't know something she's hiding'." Talking about her asking her friend, Rashmika said, "Then I went and asked one of my college friends. And then he told me this and it just broke my heart. I'm like 'Don't other people see'."

In the same interview, Rashmika further said that there was a time when she wanted to give up the industry. However, eventually, she learned to become thick skin so that she could brush the negativity off her shoulders.

Currently, Rashmika is all pumped up about her latest release Pushpa: The Rise. When asked if she can draw any difference between working on South and North films, she said that she doesn't want to be known as just a 'south actress', but an Indian star.

"I am a face everywhere. Like probably tomorrow I'll go and do a Bengali film, you know, they can't just say, she's come here and done a South Indian film. I want to be known as an Indian star. I'll be anywhere, I'll be in posters in anywhere, in the smallest of the towns and I want to be known as this," shared Rashmika.