Rashmika Mandanna Is All Praise For Her Mission Majnu Co-Star Sidharth Malhotra After Watching Shershaah
It's only time before Rashmika Mandanna makes her big Bollywood debut in the film Mission Majnu. Her fans and audiences are waiting for their 'National Crush' to flatter them once again.
The actress recently watched co-star Sidharth Malhotra's film, Shershaah and has praised his performance in the film.
Taking
to
social
media,
she
shared,
"Watched
this
last
night
#Shershaah.
A
big
salute
to
the
sacrifice
to
you
your
family
and
to
all
those
working
to
keep
us
safe.
@sidmalhotra
you
are
a
superstar
man
🕺🏻
what
a
film..
you've
pulled
off
this
character
so
bloody
well..
✨
So
happy
for
you😬
@kiaraaliaadvani
what
an
absolute
beauty
you
are..
All
love
to
Dimple
❤️
Both
your
chemistry
was
🥰
love
love🤍
#VishnuVaradhan sir.. Congratulations to you.. your work is amaaaaazing.. 😬
@karanjohar congratulations 🌸❤️."
To which the Shershaah actor responded," Hey Thanks Rashmika🤗" And, Kiara too responded saying," Thank you so so much Rashmika❤️😘"
Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Shershaah fame Sidharth Malhotra in a film titled, 'Mission Majnu'. Their pairing is by far the newest and most refreshing one and audiences are looking forward to the duo sharing screen.
The actress is the only one to have worked in all 6-language industries, she has projects signed or in production.
Apart from Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, her second bollywood project is Goodbye in which she will be sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.