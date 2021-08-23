Rashmika Mandanna Is All Praise For Her Mission Majnu Co-Star Sidharth Malhotra After Watching Shershaah

It's only time before Rashmika Mandanna makes her big Bollywood debut in the film Mission Majnu. Her fans and audiences are waiting for their 'National Crush' to flatter them once again.

The actress recently watched co-star Sidharth Malhotra's film, Shershaah and has praised his performance in the film.

Taking to social media, she shared, "Watched this last night #Shershaah. A big salute to the sacrifice to you your family and to all those working to keep us safe. @sidmalhotra you are a superstar man 🕺🏻 what a film.. you've pulled off this character so bloody well.. ✨ So happy for you😬 @kiaraaliaadvani what an absolute beauty you are.. All love to Dimple ❤️ Both your chemistry was 🥰 love love🤍

#VishnuVaradhan sir.. Congratulations to you.. your work is amaaaaazing.. 😬

@karanjohar congratulations 🌸❤️."

Neena Gupta Praises Goodbye Co-Star Rashmika Mandanna, Says 'I Fell In Love With Her On The First Day Itself'

To which the Shershaah actor responded," Hey Thanks Rashmika🤗" And, Kiara too responded saying," Thank you so so much Rashmika❤️😘"

Rashmika will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Shershaah fame Sidharth Malhotra in a film titled, 'Mission Majnu'. Their pairing is by far the newest and most refreshing one and audiences are looking forward to the duo sharing screen.

Rashmika Mandanna On 2 Years Of Dear Comrade: We Gave It Our Everything!

The actress is the only one to have worked in all 6-language industries, she has projects signed or in production.

Apart from Mission Majnu, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, her second bollywood project is Goodbye in which she will be sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.