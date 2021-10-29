Rashmika Mandanna Is The Next Big Thing In Bollywood

With two mega Bollywood and one pan-India release in her kitty, national crush Rashmika Mandanna is all set to spread her wings across the nation, across various language industries. Roaring and raring towards the top, Rashmika Mandanna has become a force to reckon with in just a matter of five years since her debut. The actress made her entry into films with the super hit Kirik Party in 2016, and there's no looking back after that. Her lineup now boasts of films from almost all languages, with a Pan-India reach to cater to.

In Bollywood, Rashmika has bagged her 2nd film, Goodbye, even before her debut film, Mission Majnu is released. In Goodbye, the 24-year old actress has bagged a prestigious role to play Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. Popularly credited as the 'National Crush', Rashmika's pan-India appeal is tremendous given the fact that her south films are revered delightfully across India.

Recently, in a list put down by Forbes magazine, Rashmika was even termed as the 'Most Influential Actress' in the South cinema. The Pan India actress currently enjoys a fan following of roughly 25 Million followers across platforms, which is higher than most of the Bollywood actresses.

She will be next seen in the magnum opus project Pushpa with Allu Arjun, which will be releasing this December. She is also set to foray into Bollywood with two back-to-back Hindi films. Apart from her multi-lingual film portfolio, the actress is also a hot property on the brands' circuit given her Pan India following and the Happy go lucky demeanour.